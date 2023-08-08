EcoEnergy Insights and JOANN Earn Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

AI and IoT solutions help JOANN save over $2 million in energy use in stores

KENNESAW, Ga., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier company and leading provider of AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations, together with JOANN Inc., the nation's leading fabric and craft retailer, today announced they have earned a Top Project of the Year Award from the 2023 Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards, for their collaborative efforts in achieving over $2 million in energy savings for JOANN stores. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

By implementing an integrated solution across 700+ JOANN stores that includes its award-winning CORTIX™ AI and IoT platform, a part of Carrier's Abound suite of solutions, and 24/7 remote monitoring provided by technology-enabled global operation centers, EcoEnergy Insights helped JOANN save over 50 million kilowatt hours of energy in four years, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 7,885 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles*. By leveraging the predictive insights and recommendations provided by CORTIX, JOANN is achieving its sustainability goals including improved energy efficiency, enhanced occupant comfort and optimized maintenance costs.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious top project award. We thank JOANN for their collaboration and shared vision, and we are proud to help the company achieve its sustainability goals," said Ravi Meghani, Managing Director, EcoEnergy Insights. "This recognition reflects our commitment to driving sustainable practices in retail operations."

EcoEnergy Insights' BluEdge™ Command Centers, staffed with data scientists and domain experts, translated platform insights into action plans, driving proactive and efficient store operations.

"We are honored to be recognized with the top project award at the 2023 E+E Leader Awards. This achievement underscores our commitment to driving sustainability and energy efficiency in our stores," said David Geibel, Manager, Store Facilities & Energy, JOANN. "We are proud to be at the forefront of driving positive change in the retail industry and grateful for the dedication of our team and the EcoEnergy Insights' team in making this project a success."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognizes excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management. For more information, visit ecoenergyinsights.com.

