LP Building Solutions and Huber Engineered Woods LLC Reach Settlement in Patent Infringement Litigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, and Huber Engineered Woods LLC have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve all the patent-infringement claims against LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier. As part of the settlement, LP to continue to manufacture and sell its Structural I sheathing with integrated water-resistive overlay under the WeatherLogic brand name. Further terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

LP WeatherLogic is widely regarded by building professionals for its ability to support more resilient, durable builds.

"We are incredibly proud of LP's innovative suite of high-performance products," said LP Executive Vice President and General Manager of OSB Jimmy Mason. "For more than 50 years, LP has provided industry-leading engineered wood products, which we are committed to vigorously defending in the marketplace. The LP Structural Solutions portfolio, which includes LP WeatherLogic, is an important part of our product strategy and is widely regarded by building professionals for its ability to address industry challenges and support more resilient, durable builds."

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that help meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

