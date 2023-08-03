REI Co-op to open in Beaverton, Oregon in spring 2024

New store will be the largest co-op location in the state

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open in Beaverton, Oregon in spring 2024. As the anchor tenant at Walker Center, REI Beaverton will feature the largest gear and apparel assortment in the state. In addition, certified mechanics will tune and repair equipment through a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop.

"Earlier this year we shared an update with our members that REI was taking a long-term approach to determine how best to serve them and the broader outdoor community," said Bob Cagle, REI regional director. "Once open, REI Beaverton will be conveniently located in the middle of the metropolitan area and complement our stores in Hillsboro, Tualatin and Clackamas. We look forward to continuing to be a resource to our 303,000 members and partnering with nonprofits doing incredible work to protect natural places and create belonging."

Store Facts

Location: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard, Beaverton, OR 97005 at Walker Center

Store Size: 39,512 square feet

bike shop , curbside pickup Store Features: Full-service ski and snowboard shop , buy online-pick up in store,

REI Co-op Membership: More than 303,000 members in the market, 936,000 members in Oregon

REI Stores in State: Bend, Oregon (175 miles away, opened 2005); Clackamas, Oregon (17 miles away, opened 2007); Eugene, Oregon (109 miles away, opened 1992); Portland, Oregon (8 miles away, opened 2004, closing in early 2024); Hillsboro, Oregon (5 miles away, opened 2004); Medford, Oregon (270 miles away, opened 2012); Salem - Keizer, Oregon (40 miles away, opened 2014); and Tualatin, Oregon (9 miles away, opened 1990). A used gear and apparel store called REI Re/Supply Clackamas will host a grand opening celebration on September 2 .

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff and online resources such as its Expert Advice library to learn or advance skills, plan adventures, and more. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply, discounts on shop services and experiences, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire between 75 and 90 employees for REI Beaverton. Candidates interested in joining the team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and learn about the general hiring timeline. Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. All employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

