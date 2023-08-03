Datadog Announces Bits, an AI Assistant to Help Engineers Quickly Resolve Application Issues

The AI assistant learns from an organization's observability data and answers questions through a conversational interface

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today at DASH announced the launch of Bits, a new generative AI-based assistant that learns from customers' observability data and helps engineers resolve application issues in real time. This capability adds to Datadog's extensive set of AI features available today.

Solving complex performance issues during an incident is challenging and time consuming with the massive volumes of data, documentation, conversations and other information developers have to sift through to determine root cause, resolve the problem and then communicate with teams and customers about the resolution.

Bits AI helps teams become efficient by learning from a customer's observability data, collaboration platforms, content management systems and many other sources to quickly answer questions, provide recommendations and build automated remediation steps in conversational language that would normally take engineers hours or days to piece together in traditional ways. The types of problems Bits AI helps users with include:

Answering natural language questions by surfacing and correlating data from logs, metrics, traces, real-user transactions, security signals, cloud costs and more, from across the Datadog platform;

Debugging and fixing code-level issues by explaining errors, managing incidents end-to-end by paging the right teams, calibrating severity levels, providing status updates about the incident and completing other paperwork such as postmortems—with context carrying over from web to Slack;

Suggesting code fixes that developers can apply with a few clicks and automatically building unit tests for the fixes.

"We're excited Datadog has harnessed OpenAI's technology to build Bits AI, offering customers a new way of extracting insights from this observability data," said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI. "As a customer of Datadog ourselves, we know that managing cloud-scale infrastructure requires synthesizing massive amounts of data. Bits offers engineers an important new and advanced tool to solve complex performance challenges."

"In an era of rapid development and ever-increasing amounts of telemetry to monitor, Datadog's Bits AI shines. Not only does it help explore and discover insights, it democratizes access to them," said Martin Amps, Principal Engineer at Stitch Fix. "Bits AI can create value in a variety of ways, including enhanced developer efficiency, faster incident resolution and optimized cloud spend, making it a fantastic addition to the developer toolkit."

"When incidents happen, it's essential for engineering teams to quickly identify root causes and get a quick resolution. However, teams often spend hours piecing together relevant information from disparate systems," said Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of Product at Datadog. "Bits AI can synthesize data from every layer of the stack and from teams' institutional knowledge—assisting in debugging and in performing otherwise distracting tasks like escalations, succinct status reports or drafting postmortems. Bits AI enables engineering teams to focus on more complex and valuable work."

Bits AI is now available in beta. To learn more, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/datadog-bits-generative-ai/

