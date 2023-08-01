IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming August 2023 Investor Relations Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in an upcoming investor relations event.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata , Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Justin Zelin , Director, Biotechnology Research Analyst

A live audio webcast of the conference event will be available through the conference host.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on May 9, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

Chief Financial Officer

investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.