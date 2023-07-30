Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games' Opening Ceremony Impresses Audiences Worldwide

CHENGDU, China , July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua:

On July 28, the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games officially commenced, captivating university athletes from various parts of the world with an opening ceremony that seamlessly blended historical and cultural elements with youthful passion.

The cultural performances showcased Chengdu's unique cultural features, with the "Sun and Immortal Birds" being a symbol of Chinese cultural heritage and a spiritual emblem. From the very first second of the countdown to the ignition, the presence of the "Sun and Immortal Birds" captivated the audience until the final moment of ignition. "Sunlight", serving as the core element, permeated the entire opening ceremony. Without the "Sun and Immortal Birds", the grand finale of igniting the flame would not have been possible. The countdown to the opening commenced amid the radiance of the "Sun and Immortal Birds," not only demonstrating the harmonious and inclusive spiritual character that the Chinese people have embraced since ancient times but also expressing best wishes for university students worldwide to shine as bright and warm as sunlight.

The opening ceremony combined the sense of technology with artistic beauty. During the entrance segment, colorful silk threads were projected onto the ground, creating a breathtaking display of traditional Chinese patterns formed by over 300 circular lines that adorned the entirety of the stadium's track. This symbolic imagery represents the aspirations of young athletes from around the world, as they embark on a glorious journey paved with the splendor of Shu embroidery. The guide signs held high by the ushers were made of Shu brocade, a renowned textile originating from the Chengdu region, with a history spanning over 2,000 years. Shu brocade stands as one of the four prestigious brocades of China. Meanwhile, Shu embroidery, one of the four famous embroideries in China, has a history of more than 3,000 years, originating from the Chengdu region. Both Shu embroidery and Shu brocade are hailed as treasures of the region.

In celebration of the 31st edition of FISU World University Games, 31 torchbearers were selected to light the flame tower. Among them, the illustrious Chengdu astronaut, Ye Guangfu, shone as a notable figure. Recognizing astronauts as the "closest beings to the sun," chief director Chen Weiya harnessed the brilliance of sunlight, transforming it into a dazzling blaze. After the 31 torchbearers jointly completed the ignition, the Sun and Immortal Birds radiated a stunning brilliance. They spiraled and ascended, igniting the 12 golden fireworks in the sky. Ultimately, they ignited the flame tower outside the stadium.

During the fireworks performance, the chief designer of the opening ceremony fireworks, Cai Canhuang, aptly named it "Golden Dreams." Golden fireworks illuminated the sky, accompanied by welcoming messages in both Chinese and English. As the flame tower of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games was ignited, the fireworks displayed the U-shaped emblem of the Games and the English theme "Make Dreams Come True." The fireworks artfully portrayed the image of a golden hibiscus flower, representing the city flower of Chengdu. Beyond symbolizing youth and vitality, the hibiscus also embodies the values of openness and friendliness, expressing the theme of "flowers welcoming guests."

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games will feature a total of 18 sports events, and is scheduled to conclude on August 8. With athletes from 113 countries and regions, a staggering 6,500 athletes will compete across these 18 sports.

SOURCE Xinhua