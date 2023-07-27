Blue Diamond's New Honey Butter Almonds Hitting Shelves for a Limited Time Only

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 6-ounce can of Chilé 'n Lime finishes its six-month rotation to store shelves, Blue Diamond Growers is replacing it with an all-new flavor, also available for a limited time. For the next six months, Honey Butter Flavored Almonds will be available at Walmart and the Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops, as well as through our online store at www.bluediamondstore.com/. Inspired by the popular Korean Honey Butter Chips, these snack almonds boast a velvety smooth blend of honey and buttery flavor.

"We never stop innovating at Blue Diamond." said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond Growers. "Honey Butter Almonds were proudly developed by Blue Diamond's R&D scientists to create the perfect flavor balance. Our goal is to ensure that our consumers never have to search outside our products to find every flavor category they crave. These snack almonds satisfy the sweet and salty flavor blend beloved by so many – but be sure to try them before they're swapped out for another exciting flavor!"

Honey Butter Almonds will be available through December 2023 in the iconic, 6-ounce can. As always, Blue Diamond almonds are an excellent choice for on-the-go snackers who wish to adhere to better-for-you options when it comes to snacking. Honey Butter Almonds are high in antioxidant Vitamin E, have 5g protein per serving, and are ketogenic and kosher certified.

Blue Diamond is a world-class leader in consumer trend analysis and flavor forecasting that leads to new products like Honey Butter Almonds and many other unique flavors within the Blue Diamond Growers snack almond line up. Check out all the Blue Diamond snack almond flavors on our website at www.bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

