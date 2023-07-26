LEADING THE WAY IN INTEGRATIVE ONCOLOGY

Riordan Clinic Welcomes Dr. Stacy Dunn, ND, LAc, FABNO, FABORM, to Overland Park Office

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riordan Clinic announces the addition of Dr. Stacy Dunn, ND, LAc, FABNO, FABORM, to its integrative oncology team. She will begin her practice at the Overland Park, Kansas, clinic location on July 31.

Dr. Dunn holds board certifications in naturopathic oncology and fertility acupuncture. She brings more than 25 years of expertise in health and nutrition and a diverse background in naturopathic and traditional Chinese medicine. Dr. Dunn is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology. She earned her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine and a Master of Science in Oriental Medicine from National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon.

Dr. Dunn is a Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology (FABNO) and a Fellow of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine (FABORM). She brings a comprehensive holistic approach to her practice and specializes in integrative cancer care and women's health and fertility.

In addition to Dr. Dunn, the Riordan Clinic integrative oncology team also includes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ron Hunninghake, MD, Dr. Kirsten West, ND, LAc, FABNO, and Laura Vasquez, MSN, APRN, NP-C.

"Dr. Dunn brings a well-rounded blend of experience to our integrative oncology team. I look forward to working alongside her as we care for our co-learners," said Dr. Hunninghake.

To make an appointment with Dr. Dunn or the Riordan Clinic's other integrative oncology providers, call 1-800-447-7276.

Riordan Clinic is a world-renowned, academic medical center that has been leading the world in integrative oncology and complex chronic illness care since 1975. Integrative medicine addresses the underlying cause of disease and results in customized care plans that treat the whole person. The Riordan Clinic care model has been bringing hope, healing and health to thousands in the face of hopelessness, often when all other options have been exhausted. Visit https://riordanclinic.org/ for more information.

