U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Travel Rewards Programs

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines and Best Vacations, today revealed the 2023-2024 Best Travel Rewards Programs for everyday travelers deciding on the best loyalty program to suit their travel needs.

With inflation causing higher airfare and hotel rates, rewards programs can make travel more affordable and accessible. U.S. News analyzed travel rewards programs in two categories: Best Hotel Rewards Programs and Best Airline Rewards Programs. The rankings consider highly coveted factors by travelers, including the ease of earning free flights or stays, property and flight availability, and additional benefits such as complimentary checked bags, discounted room rates and elite member perks.

The 2023-2024 rankings feature 15 hotel rewards programs and 10 airline rewards programs that provide travelers with diverse perks and ways to use and redeem points and miles:

Best Hotel Rewards Programs ranking for 2023-2024 – a standout because loyalty program members only need to stay eight nights (on average) before earning enough points for a free night. Members have plenty of options on where to stay, thanks to Wyndham's 8,000-plus eligible properties that range from budget to upscale. Choice Privileges follows at No. 2, Marriott Bonvoy remains at No. 3, World of Hyatt is No. 4, and IHG One Rewards is No. 5. Wyndham Rewards moves into the No. 1 spot on theranking for 2023-2024 – a standout because loyalty program members only need to stay eight nights (on average) before earning enough points for a free night. Members have plenty of options on where to stay, thanks to Wyndham's 8,000-plus eligible properties that range from budget to upscale. Choice Privileges follows at No. 2, Marriott Bonvoy remains at No. 3, World of Hyatt is No. 4, and IHG One Rewards is No. 5.

Best Airline Rewards Programs ranking. The rewards program consistently outperforms others with its high earning power, and offers elite status members benefits like lounge access, upgrades and same-day confirmed flight changes. Maintaining their rank positions at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus excelled for their overall flight volume and availability, while also offering meaningful benefits to elite status members. American Airlines AAdvantage is No. 4 and JetBlue TrueBlue is No. 5. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan holds on to the No. 1 spot for the ninth consecutive year in theranking. The rewards program consistently outperforms others with its high earning power, and offers elite status members benefits like lounge access, upgrades and same-day confirmed flight changes. Maintaining their rank positions at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus excelled for their overall flight volume and availability, while also offering meaningful benefits to elite status members. American Airlines AAdvantage is No. 4 and JetBlue TrueBlue is No. 5.

"In a competitive market, frequent and leisure travelers will choose brands that provide memorable experiences that go beyond the standard stay or flight. A growing number of hotel reward programs have reintroduced experiences, tours and activities as additional ways to earn and use points," says Elizabeth Von Tersch, U.S. News' senior travel editor. "We also see that more programs are allowing elite status members to customize their benefits, so members can choose what's best for them. Ultimately, everyday travelers are looking to effortlessly earn points and use them for free flights or hotel stays. The programs that make this easy come out on top in our rankings."

U.S. News analyzed travel rewards programs in two categories, airline frequent flyer programs and hotel loyalty programs, using a comprehensive and transparent methodology that factors in membership benefits, network coverage, the ease of earning and redeeming points or miles, hotel property diversity and airline quality rating scores, with expert and editor analysis. This year, the methodology includes an additional tier for flights to provide credit to those airlines offering more choices to its members; and for hotel rewards, supplemental tiers were added for the number of hotels in the network category.

2023-2024 Best Travel Rewards Programs Rankings

Hotel Rewards Programs

Wyndham Rewards Choice Privileges Marriott Bonvoy World of Hyatt IHG One Rewards

Airline Rewards Programs

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Delta SkyMiles United MileagePlus American Airlines AAdvantage JetBlue TrueBlue

