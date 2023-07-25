S&T BANCORP ANNOUNCES MICHAEL GOLDEN AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

INDIANA, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that Michael Golden joined the company as executive vice president, chief operating officer, effective July 24, 2023.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Golden will oversee the functional activities in support of the Bank's strategic objectives, ensuring proper operational controls, administrative practices, systems and customer solutions are in place to effectively grow the organization and maximize operating efficiency. He also serves as a member of the senior leadership team.

Golden has spent the majority of his 26-year professional career in the banking industry, most recently serving as head of digital and business technology at PNC Bank where he led the development and execution of key objectives including digital transformation and reorganization of business technology strategy and product development for PNC's asset management group.

"With a strong team surrounding him, I am eager to welcome Michael into the S&T Bank family and utilize his experience in this role," shared Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We believe Michael is the right choice to complement our people-forward purpose, execute strategic priorities and drive process improvements for all of our stakeholders."

Golden is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and received his bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University and his master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.