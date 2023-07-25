National Jeweler Shane Co. and Kids In Need Foundation Partner for a Fourth Year to Deliver Back-to-School Supplies

6,000 incoming students in under-resourced schools will receive new school supplies

DENVER, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shane Co. , a family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, begins its annual partnership with Kids In Need Foundation ( KINF ). This year's school supply program will surpass the previous years initiative with a donation of $190,000 and an additional $18,000 from in-store and online contributions from customers. Since the launch of the program three years ago, Shane Co. has donated a total of $350,000 to KINF, which has supported 605 classrooms and over 14,000 K-5 students in schools where over 70 percent of the student population participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

6,000 backpacks full of supplies will be distributed to students in July and August.

"Going into the fourth year of our partnership with Kids In Need Foundation is truly incredible," says Rordan Shane, President & CEO, Shane Co. "It's amazing to look back and see how much this program has grown from day one and to know how many students we've supported along the way. Supporting under-resourced students and teachers has become integral to our company culture and I'm thrilled to continue our legacy of giving back."

Throughout July and August, volunteers from all 21 Shane Co. stores and the home office team will use employer-paid volunteer days to pack essential school supplies in individual backpacks for teachers to distribute to students. To date, Shane Co. employees have volunteered over 2,000 hours filling backpacks filled with supplies, including notebooks, pencils, folders, crayons, and more, in addition to writing handwritten notes of encouragement.

Schools set to receive supplies are based in communities that Shane Co. stores currently serve. The supported schools have student enrollment of 70 percent or higher that is eligible for free and reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program.

"We are grateful for the continued commitment Shane Co. has demonstrated through its partnership, supporting students in underserved schools in their communities," said Corey Gordon, CEO of KINF. "Together, we provide backpacks filled with more than school supplies – they are filled with confidence, self-esteem, and opportunity. It's more than just a backpack."

Shane Co. has made it a priority to increase its support of KINF every year. The collaboration between Shane Co. and KINF aims to create equitable learning environments by supporting schools where the enrollment is primarily composed of students who are Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, and children of color. The regions to receive school supplies include the San Francisco Bay Area, Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, and Salt Lake City.

Fast Facts

60,000 pencils, 12,000 notebooks, and 6,000 packs of markers are included in the essential supplies in the backpacks given to students in K-5th grade.

14,000 K-5 students in under-resourced schools through the Supply A Student and Supply A Teacher programs. To date, the Shane Co. + KINF partnership has supported 605 classrooms and over 14,000 K-5 students in under-resourced schools through the Supply A Student and Supply A Teacher programs.

To date, Shane Co. employees have volunteered over 2,000 hours to fill backpacks and teacher/classroom kits with supplies, handwritten notes of encouragement, and more for underserved schools in local communities where Shane Co. has a presence.

In addition to giving all employees one paid day to volunteer, Shane Co. announced a $190,000 donation to KINF with an additional $18,000 donation from in-store contributions by customers - a grand total of $208,000 for the 2023-24 school year.

Over the past three years, Shane Co. has donated a total of $350,000 to KINF, which has supported 605 classrooms and over 14,000 K -5 students in under-resourced schools.

22 schools will receive backpacks in 13 states across the U.S.

All students come to school from different backgrounds and have different needs. When teachers' classrooms are stocked with essential school supplies, they can provide an environment conducive to learning. The link between systematically marginalized communities and barriers to a quality education must be intentionally dismantled. Children of color are more than two times more likely to be born into poverty, and they constitute nearly half of all children in American public schools (Source: Economic Policy Institute, 2019 ).

About Shane Co.

A family-owned, fine jeweler since 1929, Shane Co. makes handcrafted fine jewelry that helps everyone shine their brightest every day. Designed in-house and finished by on-site jewelers, Shane Co. is the go-to place to discover truly unique pieces for celebrating a milestone, a one-of-a-kind gift, the perfect engagement ring, or treating yourself. With a passion for gemstones and diamonds that goes back four generations, Shane Co. responsibly sources hand-selected diamonds and gemstones cut to the highest standards. Shane Co., your friend in the jewelry business, is a place where everyone is welcome. Visit us at www.ShaneCo.com or at our 21 locations nationwide.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, investing in teachers and students in underserved schools. With the belief that every child in America should have equal opportunity and resources to engage in a quality education, Kids In Need Foundation focuses its programs and initiatives on teachers and students most under-resourced, those where 70 percent or more of the enrolled students are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program. In 2022, through its programs, National Network of Resource Centers, and coast-to-coast local partners, Kids In Need Foundation and our national network supported over 7.7 million students and 333,169 teachers in 17,472 under-resourced schools, with KINF distributing more than $143 million in free school supplies and classroom resources nationwide at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

