Space for Humanity and Legion M Announce Partnership to Develop Music Video for William Shatner's "So Fragile, So Blue"

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity , (S4H) a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to space for all of humanity and creators of the planet's first Citizen Astronaut Program , and Legion M , the world's first fan-owned entertainment company and producers of an upcoming William Shatner documentary "You Can Call Me Bill," are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership. Together, S4H and Legion M will collaborate on the production of a music video for William "Bill" Shatner's emotionally powerful song, "So Fragile, So Blue," which chronicles his transformative journey to space. The song, performed only once at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. with the National Symphony Orchestra during the "DECLASSIFIED®: Ben Folds Presents With William Shatner" event, received an astounding 4.5-minute standing ovation, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed it.

The partnership between S4H and Legion M aims to capture the essence of Shatner's experience and share his awe-inspiring message with the world through the artistry of film. By combining Shatner's profound words with the mesmerizing music performed by Ben Folds and the National Symphony Orchestra, the music video will serve as a catalyst to unite and inspire people from all corners of the globe, fostering a collective effort to address the challenges we face as inhabitants of our shared planet.

"We are incredibly grateful to have William Shatner, a true icon and planetary-oriented visionary, advocate for the power of The Overview Experience and the profound shift in perspective it brings," said Rachel Lyons, Executive Director of Space for Humanity. "His personal journey into space has shown him the fragility and interconnectedness of our planet, igniting a fire within him to effect real change here on Earth. Through his powerful words and undeniable passion, Bill exemplifies how this transformative experience can awaken a sense of responsibility and inspire us all to work towards a more sustainable and compassionate future. The music inspires hearts and minds, giving everyone listening access to the Overview Perspective here on Earth. We are honored to join Legion M and Bill to harness the power of his message to drive positive and impactful change for the benefit of all humanity."

Legion M, known for its innovative approach of being the first fan-owned media company, will produce the music video. Drawing on their extensive expertise and passionate community, Legion M will bring together a team of talented professionals who will work alongside William Shatner to bring his vision to life on screen.

Space for Humanity will partner with Legion M on development of this visionary project. By harnessing the power of art and storytelling, the partnership aims to ignite conversations and drive positive change on a global scale.

"As a company dedicated to breaking down barriers and uniting people to shape the future of film and television, we couldn't be more excited to work with William Shatner and Space For Humanity on a project to unite people in addressing global challenges that affect all of us," said Jeff Annison, Legion M's co founder and president. "Bill's performance at The Kennedy Center demonstrated that So Fragile, So Blue is a song with the power to inspire hearts and change minds – we're creating this music video so everyone has the chance to experience it."

The music video for "So Fragile, So Blue" will serve as a testament to the potential of human ingenuity and the unifying power of art. As Carl Sagan once wrote, "They should have sent a poet" to communicate the unexplainable. Through the partnership of Legion M and Space for Humanity, William Shatner's profound message will transcend boundaries and inspire individuals to come together and find solutions to the collective challenges we face.

Legion M and S4H made this exciting announcement at this year's Comic-Con event in San Diego, which took place on Saturday, July 22 in Hall H. The announcement came during a larger discussion dedicated to celebrating the iconic William Shatner, highlighting two of his most recent adventures: Legion M's compelling documentary, "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill," and the legendary sci-fi captain's extraordinary real-life journey into space. The panel discussion featured esteemed guests including Alexandre O. Philippe, the director of "You Can Call Me Bill" documentary, S4H's own Citizen Astronaut-01 and the first Mexican-born woman in space, Katya Echazarreta, Michael Edmonds, Senior Vice President: Sales, Marketing & Strategy of Blue Origin, Space for Humanity's Rachel Lyons, and Legion M's David Baxter and Jeff Annison. The event provided an incredible platform to share this momentous collaboration with the passionate fans and attendees, igniting further excitement and anticipation for the forthcoming "So Fragile, So Blue" music video.

Founded by space entrepreneur Dylan Taylor in 2017, Space for Humanity is expanding access to space for all of humanity. The nonprofit created the planet's first Sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program, giving leaders, from any walk of life, the opportunity to apply to go to space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when a human being looks down on the Earth from space.

Through its citizen spaceflight program, leadership training, and collaborative efforts to educate the public, Space for Humanity is setting the stage to create the world we want, both here on Earth and throughout the cosmos. For more information, please visit www.spaceforhumanity.org

Since 2016, Legion M has cultivated a collection of fans and creators banding together to shape the future of entertainment. Founded and led by two Emmy award-winners, Legion M is a film production company based in Los Angeles that partners with creators - from independent filmmakers to big Hollywood studios - to produce, market, and monetize movies, TV shows, documentaries, VR experiences and more.



Legion M's roster includes acclaimed releases such as Mandy, Archenemy, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Colossal, with upcoming projects The Man in the White Van, You Can Call Me Bill, Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose, and many more. For more information on recent projects and credits, visit www.legionm.com .

