Chobani Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Appointing Tom Cullen as Chief Information Officer

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, the modern food company originally known for its Greek yogurt, has named Tom Cullen Chief Information Officer. Cullen, who will report to Kevin Burns, President and Chief Operations Officer, will be responsible for the design and execution of best-in-class information systems and technological capabilities to fuel innovation and efficient operations ensuring Chobani has a competitive edge in the market.

An industry veteran, Cullen brings over 25 years of technology and operations leadership experience spanning the consumer packed goods, food and beverage, consumer electronics, video games, regulatory and real estate industries. He has a strong track record of successfully implementing enterprise-wide strategic initiatives across, digital transformation, e-commerce, enterprise architecture, application development, enterprise data, cybersecurity and cross-functional teams to deliver business goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Chobani and believe his proven IT leadership experience will be enormously valuable as we continue our transformation into a next generation food and beverage company," said Kevin Burns, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Tom brings a unique combination of business acumen and innovative thinking to this important role along with the ideal culture mindset to position Chobani for continued success."

Tom Cullen added: "I am excited to join Chobani, a mission-driven brand and company I have long admired. I look forward to working with Hamdi, Kevin and the team to build a function that aligns, connects and powers our people first, to ensure we are positioned for continued industry disruption and driving the business forward."

Prior to joining Chobani, Cullen served as Chief Information Officer at Corsair, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gaming and streaming gear, where he played a critical role leading their digital technology transformation strategy and journey. Prior to joining Corsair, Cullen also held CIO roles at JUUL Labs, Inc, Driscoll's and Peet's Coffee & Tea. Cullen holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Northeastern University.

ABOUT CHOBANI

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

