Outreach Announces Outreach Marketplace, Now Available for Customers and Partners

New platform capabilities enable developers and partners to seamlessly integrate Outreach's AI-powered Sales Execution Platform into go-to-market workflows

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading AI-powered sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today introduced Outreach Marketplace, Developer Portal, and new breakthrough integration capabilities for enterprise customers and partners. The announcement was made during Outreach's Enterprise Executive Roundtable virtual event, featuring executives from Corporate Visions, Demandbase, F5, Microsoft, SAP, and Twilio.

(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach) (PRNewswire)

Outreach Marketplace provides a new hub for sales teams to easily connect their favorite app integrations into Outreach

Outreach Marketplace provides a new hub for sales teams to easily find and connect their favorite app integrations directly into Outreach, allowing them to streamline sales workflows and maximize rep productivity. With more than 100 integrations from leading technology partners and solutions providers, Outreach Marketplace connects the capabilities of its broad partner and developer ecosystem with the power of Outreach's AI-powered Sales Execution Platform. Outreach Marketplace also provides enterprise and partner developers with an easy distribution channel to Outreach's more than 6,000 customers.

"Driving the digital transformation of your sales organization is critical to optimizing results and delivering the best buyer experiences to your customers," said Jeff Ingram, Chief Business Enablement Expert at SAP. "Outreach's Sales Execution Platform and Outreach Marketplace directly enable you to integrate both specialized internal applications and top partner applications to create seamless workflows and increase rep productivity and effectiveness."

"Our AI-powered platform is the most effective way for enterprises to connect their sales workflows and processes across vast teams and geographic locations," said Manny Medina, CEO and Co-Founder, Outreach. "By analyzing past behavior, companies are able to glean insights from real-time market fluctuations or current events to quickly adjust their marketing and sales strategy. As a result, enterprise organizations are turning to Outreach to digitally transform their sales processes quickly and confidently to unleash seller productivity."

Both Outreach Marketplace and Outreach Developer Portal are available today. Outreach Developer Portal serves as an easy, self-serve hub for enterprise and partner developers to build, deploy, and manage app integrations with Outreach's Sales Execution Platform.

Demandbase Integration Now Available for Customers

Integrating Demandbase's Sales Intelligence directly within Outreach's platform will deliver much sought-after value for sales teams by more quickly and easily connecting them with key decision makers, account details, and engagement insights — all within the AI-powered Outreach Sales Execution Platform where they live every day. With this next generation integration, sellers can more easily and quickly find contact accounts, engage with greater relevance, and unlock new levels of productivity.

The Demandbase + Outreach Integration is now available for Outreach and Demandbase customers.

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading AI-powered sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams efficiently create and close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 6,000 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan for Outreach.io

PR@Outreach.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outreach