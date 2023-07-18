PJM Interconnection Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Small Employers 2023 List

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, grid operator for 65 million people across 13 states and the District of Columbia, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Small Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 18, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Based on the results, PJM Interconnection ranks number two in the utility industry on the Forbes list of America's Best Small Employers 2023 and is ranked number 33 among 300 companies on the list.

"PJM is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's best small employers," said PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana. "I am grateful to our employees for their dedication and hard work that allow us to maintain PJM's high standards of excellence, to perform a critical mission for society, and to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace."

America's Best Small Employers ranking was based on the analysis of over 7 million data points, with over 11,000 companies with more than 200 employees but fewer than 1,000. Placement on the final list was awarded based on a scoring model that considered the following aspects:

Employee satisfaction/public opinion data: This took the form of recommendations given by employees anonymously through online surveys. These were either direct recommendations (0 to 10 scores from employees of the company) or indirect recommendations (positive/negative evaluations of companies, reflecting public opinion). Additionally, employee retention (avg. length of employment) was considered.





Social listening data: The sentiment reflected in various sources across thousands of social media posts related to the company's relationship with its employees is identified through an algorithm and deemed either positive, negative or neutral based on textual analysis.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

