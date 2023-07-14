TEAMSTERS, TFORCE FREIGHT REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW CONTRACT

Five-Year Deal Boosts Wages, Protects Teamster Jobs with No Givebacks to Company

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters have tentatively agreed to terms for a new national contract at TForce Freight. Once ratified, the five-year agreement will protect Freight Teamsters and provide improvements to wages and benefits.

"This contract contains zero concessions, only gains. Once again, Teamsters have proven that the only way to take on the employer and get the best contracts is by being a militant, fighting union," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President and Chair of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC).

The tentative agreement includes the highest wage increases in the history of the national contract, protections against subcontracting, a return to work for laid-off workers, pension increases, reduced insurance premiums, language against road drivers working the dock, work preservation, and card-check neutrality.

Teamster representatives will meet in Washington on July 24 to review the tentative agreement before sending it to the membership for a ratification vote.

"This hard-fought agreement represents a significant achievement for our union and lays the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous future for TForce Teamsters," said John A. Murphy, Teamsters National Freight Director and TNFINC Co-Chair. "I want to thank our lead negotiators Kris Taylor and Ed Thompson and the entire negotiating team for their hard work and commitment throughout the bargaining process, especially our rank-and-file members who served on the committee."

The Teamsters represent approximately 7,800 local cartage drivers, road drivers, and clerical workers with TForce Freight at 126 local unions nationwide. The current five-year agreement expires July 31.

