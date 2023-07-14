Coleman/VisasQ Establish Specialized Life Science Team in the U.S.

Contribute to innovation in the Life Science fields by gathering and connecting knowledge from around the world

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Research Group and its parent company VisasQ, a leading expert network, announce the establishment of a specialized team for the life sciences sector in the US.

Coleman will promote the development of experts in the life sciences field and create an environment where our client companies can more easily access the latest knowledge from around the world.

• About Our Business

As the only public company in the expert network service (ENS) industry, VisasQ, together with Coleman since 2021, have expanded its global knowledge platform that connects businesses with experts from around the world. With a database of over 560,000 experts in 190 countries, we offer a variety of services such as 1on1 consultation, expert survey, quick poll, etc., to provide most needed insights in most needed ways.

•Background of the launch of the Life Science Team

The Life Sciences Sector expected to grow due to the increasing population and awareness of health. Many global companies are attempting to establish new businesses and drive innovation in this market by leveraging digital technologies and developing ones.

Many of our clients and prospects, including corporates and consulting firms, have shown an increased demand for research and development in the life sciences sector. Therefore, we have established a specialized team for the life sciences to meet the growing demand.

By launching this specialized team, we will place an emphasis on vetting experts in the life sciences field from around the world and continue to build a database that gathers the best experts.

We will then connect these experts with companies and consulting firms that are seeking to transform the life sciences field and contribute to the creation of innovation that supports people's lives.

•To companies considering our service

Contact information: https://www.colemanrg.com/become-a-client/

• Coleman Research Group, Inc.

URL: https://colemanrg.com/

• VisasQ Inc.

URL:https://corp.visasq.co.jp/en/

