Tech Startups and Innovators: Inland Empire Health Plan, ScaleHealth To Launch Innovative Design Challenge

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and ScaleHealth have partnered to host a new quality-focused innovation design challenge aimed at providing optimal care and vibrant health in the Inland Empire.

The partnership begins Tuesday, July 11, and asks startups, technology companies, and innovators to address key areas, including:

Member Redetermination & Retention

Child & Adolescent Well Care Visits

Quality Management Best Practices

Family Unit Care

"This design challenge will be an opportunity to innovatively address Quality opportunities in our region," said Dr. Edward Juhn, IEHP's chief quality officer. "We are excited to discover new ideas focused on transforming care in our communities."

Challenge participation is free and will be hosted on the ScaleHealth platform with the goal of engaging industry experts, health care professionals and innovators to develop creative solutions in the aforementioned areas. Participating innovators will be reviewed based on criteria, including, but not limited to, understanding of IEHP's goals, market validation, business traction and compliance.

Through an assessment process, innovative solutions will be scored and ranked by ScaleHealth's platform. The highest scoring solutions will be invited to participate in a final design showcase in front of a panel of IEHP leadership for pilot consideration.

"IEHP's vision to never rest until their communities enjoy optimal care aligns perfectly with ScaleHealth's vision to ensure that everyone has access to the innovative health solutions that they need," explained Taylor McPartland, ScaleHealth's chief executive officer. "Sharing this common goal puts our partnership on such strong footing, we can't wait to get started in supporting IEHP and the communities that they serve."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About ScaleHealth

ScaleHealth is a health innovation marketplace that leverages a data-driven technology platform to connect innovative healthcare startups all around the world with leading health organizations – all with the goal of ensuring that everyone has access to the health care resources that they need and deserve.

