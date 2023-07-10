Garrett Announces New 3-Year Warranty

GARLAND, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors today announced that its standard manufacturer's warranty on metal detecting products has been extended to three-years (36 months), effectively immediately.

The company further detailed that the three-year warranty covers ground-search, hand-held, and walk-through metal detectors, pinpointers, and searchcoils from its Sport, Security, and Countermine product divisions. This warranty is retroactive to all Garrett detector products sold in the past, but does not apply to accessory items.

Garrett CEO Steve Novakovich stated, "Garrett's existing customers know our products are manufactured in America with the highest level of quality. This change in our warranty policy, which is retroactive to products we've already sold, is designed to signal to future customers just how awesome we are at designing and building products that are both rugged and reliable. When you have industry-best quality and customer service, why not flaunt it?"

Company materials such as product packaging and printed manuals will be updated over time to reflect the new three-year policy, according to Garrett. For further questions on Garrett's warranty policy, customers are encouraged to visit the warranty registration pages on garrett.com.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fifth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of advanced metal detection products for security, sport, and countermine applications worldwide. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

