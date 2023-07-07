COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What: M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast



When: July 26, 2023 @ 10:30AM Eastern Time



Where: http://www.mihomes.com



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact: Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc., amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc., mkirkendall@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

