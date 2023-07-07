Forbes Names Delta Dental of California One of America's Best Employers for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the leading dental insurance provider serving more than 44 million members, has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2023 by Forbes magazine. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes magazine and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. One-thousand employers have been awarded across 25 industry sectors, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.



Based on the results of the study, Delta Dental is honored to be recognized in the 28th placement on the Forbes 2023 Best Midsize Employers list.

"At Delta Dental, we are committed to creating and fostering an environment in which employees can do their best work each day, and we are thrilled that our efforts are recognized by this highly-respected Forbes award," said Brian Sherman, senior vice president and chief people officer at Delta Dental of California. "By offering opportunities for professional development, career advancement, social impact and diversity and inclusion, we are able to create and nurture an enterprise infrastructure and workplace in which employees thrive, have their voices heard and develop rewarding careers."

Delta Dental is committed to providing consistent, quality access to oral health care, improving education and driving lasting policy changes to address systemic issues. Other Delta Dental recognitions by Forbes magazine include America's Best Employers for Women, America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Veterans, among others.

To learn more about what makes Delta Dental of California a Best Employer and join our team visit our career page: deltadentalins.com/careers.

About Delta Dental:

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 44 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit https://www1.deltadentalins.com/.

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

