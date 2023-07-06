PODX GO Foldable and Movable Tiny House Showcased at Successful Open House Event

ONTARIO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PODX GO, an innovative tiny house company headquartered in Ontario, California, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking creation, the Grande S1, early this year. And the company was hosting its first 3 days of open house from June 22 to June 24. During this period, more than 100 customers come to visit.

The open house event is an opportunity for people to discover the many benefits and options that come with the Grande S1. This innovative housing solution, PODX GO Grande S1, is similar to Boxabl in that it has a unique folding design and is also very affordable with a fast 90 days delivery. It is a convenient and accessible option for those looking for housing.

PODX GO initiated a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to introduce the product to the market a few months ago and they have been taking orders. The campaign received an overwhelming response, with many users immediately captivated by the sleek design and remarkable features. However, amidst the excitement, people had questions regarding the product's authenticity, doubting whether it was too good to be true. PODX GO's customer support specialist Liana said, "We received inquiries from users skeptical of the Grande S1's capabilities, questioning if the videos showcasing its functionality were computer-generated. To address these concerns, we are delighted to announce our Open House event, where interested customers can experience the product firsthand."

It is their first Open House event. Customers who are curious about this innovative living solution are invited to schedule a room tour or book a time on their website. The first day of the event attracted over 50 visitors to the 364-square-foot showroom. The PODX GO team plans to continue hosting showrooms in July and is in the process of developing a dealer partner network throughout the country to provide more opportunities for showcasing and local services.

At the Open House event, PODX GO showcased an impressive energy system. Every home appliance on display, such as the refrigerator, AC, lights, and TV, was powered by Renogy solar and battery systems. Renogy operates a program called Power by Renogy, which is an innovative collaboration program for marketing and product development with various brands from different industries. At the Open House, Renogy also showcased its RV power system and a solar-powered auto weeder from Husqvarna.

