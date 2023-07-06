OKX to Launch Signal Trading Platform, Empowering Traders with High-Quality Signals and Seamless Execution

OKX's Signal Trading is a trading bot and marketplace that bridges the gap between signal providers and traders

Signal Trading will be integrated with TradingView, enabling signal providers and traders to create signals directly on the leading charting platform

A pre-launch waitlist is available now for signal providers and institutions

DUBAI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has announced the upcoming launch of Signal Trading, a marketplace where users can access automated trading strategies based on technical analysis, or 'signals,' which indicate whether to buy or sell crypto.

(PRNewswire)

The marketplace, set to launch in August-September 2023, will allow users to choose from a range of signal providers, including institutions and pro traders. Interested users and signal providers can sign up to the waitlist to be the first to receive updates and access.

Signal Trading will be integrated with TradingView , enabling signal providers and traders to create signals directly on the charting platform, as well as specify the desired action, instrument and other parameters associated with that particular trading signal. With Signal Trading, users can access, follow and copy signals without manual execution, saving time and effort.

Advantages for signal providers include:

Expansion opportunities by listing signals on OKX's Signal Trading , giving them access to a marketplace of over 50 million traders

Integrated with TradingView, a leading platform for generating signals

In many cases, a significant reduction in latency and costs typically associated with listing signals on third-party platforms

Advantages for signal traders include:

Avoidance of subscription fees associated with third-party platforms

In many cases, a significant reduction in latency issues that are prevalent on third-party platforms

Trust and reliability of using one of the world's leading crypto exchanges

A wide variety of signal providers to choose from and compare

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "OKX Signal Trading will further improve users' trading experience on OKX by providing access to a diverse range of high-quality signals from top providers, reducing manual entry errors and unlocking a world of trading opportunities for traders. With advanced algorithms, real-time market data and a diverse range of signal providers available, Signal Trading will be the ultimate solution for those seeking to elevate their trading game and connect with a global community of traders."

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

