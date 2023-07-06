Introducing Tenovi Cellular-Enabled Infrared Thermometer: Remote Patient Monitoring with FDA-cleared Advanced Temperature Monitoring Technology

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution innovator, Tenovi has released its cellular-enabled Infrared Thermometer . Combined with the Tenovi Cellular Gateway , the FDA-cleared RPM medical device allows patients to automatically transmit real-time temperature readings to clinicians.

"Tenovi's Infrared Thermometer integration with the Tenovi Cellular Gateway enables healthcare providers to utilize real-time temperature data to make better decisions quicker," said Nizan Friedman, PhD., founder and CEO of Tenovi.

A remote patient monitoring thermometer is crucial in early infection detection, particularly for sepsis1, where timely treatment is crucial2. The Tenovi Thermometer provides a 1-second measurement that tracks body temperature remotely, providing alerts to healthcare professionals for prompt and effective care of patients' postoperative and chronic care applications.

Tenovi's dual-mode advanced infrared temperature technology offers eardrum and no-touch forehead modes, ensuring accurate temperature measurements in adults and children with an impressive accuracy of +/-0.3°C (+/-0.6°F).

"We are dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance patient adherence, reduce hospital readmission rates, and meet the growing demand for seamless integration with diverse software and services for chronic care, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring companies," added Friedman.

For more information about Tenovi remote patient monitoring devices and solutions, please visit tenovi.com .

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform connecting medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They provide a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with their proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.

