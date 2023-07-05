GoGuardian Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Revenue Officer as it Targets 2023 Growth

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGuardian, the leading company providing proven solutions to create effective, engaging, and safer learning environments, today announced Ichiro Osumi has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Luke Harris has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both moves come at a time when GoGuardian is poised for significant growth as it further expands its product portfolio into the curriculum and instruction space.

Ichiro Osumi brings over 20 years of finance and strategic leadership experience with roles across the software and private equity industries. As CFO, he leads GoGuardian's finance, accounting, legal and corporate strategy teams and is responsible for driving profitable growth for the company, which is valued at well over $1 billion .

"Ichiro's exceptional track record speaks for itself with his success at scaling technology businesses and delivering strategy, planning, and leadership that unlocks growth," said Advait Shinde, CEO and Co-Founder of GoGuardian. "His extensive financial leadership will play a key role as we target profitable growth with new and innovative products that help drive positive learning outcomes. I couldn't be more excited for Ichiro to join our leadership team."

Prior to joining GoGuardian, Osumi held senior roles at Autodesk, Littlejohn & Co., Aurora Capital Group, and Bear Stearns & Co. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance at Wind River Systems, Inc. where he was involved in the $3.5 billion sale of the company to Aptiv PLC.

Luke Harris joined GoGuardian in 2016 and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of TutorMe. As CRO, he is responsible for the company's Sales, Customer Success, and Customer Support teams, in addition to helping shape long-term strategies for scale.

"Luke has proven himself time and again as an exceptional, results-oriented leader whose creativity, tenacity, and unwavering customer focus have solved some of GoGuardian's most complex challenges as we've grown," said Shinde. "I'm thrilled Luke has agreed to step forward into an even bigger leadership role, bringing his significant talents and experience to help take us to new heights as a learning company."

Among Harris's previous roles at GoGuardian, he led Strategy Operations, Customer Support, and Strategic Revenue Initiatives, and he built the implementation and business development teams. In a previous sales leadership role, he achieved the largest year-over-year revenue growth in the company's history.

Osumi and Harris step into their new roles as GoGuardian targets further growth with an expanding portfolio of learning technologies. The company's award-winning solutions already rank among the most widely-used education technologies in the United States, currently serving more than 27 million students and 740,000 educators across the country. Following its recent launch of Giant Steps , an entirely new gamified learning experience designed to support student practice and engagement, and earlier acquisitions of Edulastic , Pear Deck , and TutorMe , GoGuardian is well-positioned to make its mark as the world's leading company driving K-12 learning outcomes through educational technology.

