TDI Names AnnMarie Killian as New Chief Executive Officer

TDI announced today that AnnMarie Killian has been appointed as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Killian will be TDI's first woman CEO and officially assumes the CEO position July 1, 2023, succeeding Eric Kaika.

"AnnMarie is a passionate leader and advocate for our community. TDI is very pleased to welcome her as our next CEO."

TDI is the nation's leading advocate for deaf and hard of hearing people's equitable access to telephone, radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable networks.

"TDI is very pleased to welcome AnnMarie as our next leader," said Jan Withers, President of TDI. "AnnMarie brings a wealth of leadership experience and expertise in telecommunications and beyond. Importantly, she is a passionate advocate for our deaf and hard of hearing community and for greater diversity and inclusion in our world. I firmly believe that AnnMarie's leadership skills, DEI expertise, and strong relationships with a broad range of diverse stakeholders will elevate and advance TDI for many years to come. The Board and I are grateful for Eric's stewardship and we very much look forward to working with AnnMarie."

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve as TDI's next CEO," said Killian. "Throughout my entire career I have always recognized TDI as a true pioneer for greater accessibility and inclusion for our deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing communities. I am very excited to work alongside the board, the TDI staff, our members, and our partners in industry, consumer organizations, government, and academia."

Killian previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for ZP Better Together (ZP). She also served as ZP's Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and was instrumental in ZP's multi-year recognition as a Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. Killian also served as ZP's Vice President of Interpreting Operations where she was responsible for increasing profitability, growing revenue and maximizing operational efficiencies. During her more than six years with ZP, Killian also contributed to elevating the organization's brand in the mainstream media, advancing strategic partnerships such as those with Disability:IN and CEO Action, and launching innovative and accessible services and products.

Prior to ZP, Killian served in various leadership roles at Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), including: Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Vice President of Interpreting Operations, and Director of Customer Experience.

Killian, who is deaf, received her B.S. degree in Business and Communications at St. Cloud State University and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Thomas. She also holds a Project Management Certification from Georgetown University.

About TDI

TDI is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that shapes the nation's public policies in information and communication technology advancing the interests of the 48 million Americans who are deaf, hard of hearing, late-deafened, DeafBlind, and deaf with other disabilities. For more information, please visit www.tdiforaccess.org/membership.

