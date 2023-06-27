T5 Data Centers Announces Appointment of Karen Stein as General Counsel

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the telecommunications industry's only full lifecycle data center partner, announced the appointment of Karen Stein as its new General Counsel. Stein joins the executive team with a wealth of legal expertise and industry knowledge to support T5's growth plans and strategic initiatives.

Karen Stein brings deep legal expertise and industry knowledge to support T5's growth plans and strategic initiatives.

As General Counsel, Stein will manage and oversee all legal activities of T5, as well as provide strategic legal advice to management. Stein will also be responsible for the compliance, risk management, insurance and procurement functions to support T5's strategy in mission-critical sectors.

"With her extensive experience in the telecommunications industry and her deep understanding of the legal landscape, Karen has the expertise, foresight and integrity needed to guide our organization forward," said Pete Marin, T5 President and CEO. "T5 believes in a culture of transparency, collaboration and ethical conduct, and Karen will champion these values while supporting our organizational goals."

Stein brings nearly three decades of legal experience with a background in the finance, sports and telecommunications industries. She has held roles as a financial analyst, associate at Troutman Sanders (now Troutman Pepper), and Assistant General Counsel of the PGA TOUR. Before joining T5, she served as the General Counsel for CPG and the Vice President for Legal at Iron Mountain Data Centers. She began her career in data centers as the General Counsel of IO Data Centers, during which she eventually helped grow the business to be acquired by Iron Mountain for $1.34 billion.

Stein has a Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law, Master of Business Administration from Loyola College and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland.

