Sargent Investment Group Adds Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as their Primary Custody Provider

Sargent chooses Goldman to elevate service offering addressing the complex needs of sophisticated investors.

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sargent Investment Group (SIG), a $1bn RIA, today announced the addition of Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS) as a custody provider. The move supports SIG's focus on delivering multifaceted services and products tailored to its clients. SIG intends to transition the majority of its assets under management to GSAS by the end of the year.

Sargent Investment Group Logo (PRNewswire)

Goldman has a long history of offering white-glove care to higher net worth clients.

SIG opened in August 2018 to leverage the freedom and flexibility of independence to adapt to its clients' evolving needs. Brian McGregor, Christopher Sargent, and Ricardo Rosenberg founded SIG with a vision of an easier and more transparent way to serve their clients.

Managing Principal and Financial Advisor, Chris Rhyne said "Goldman has a long history of offering white-glove care to higher net worth clients. We take our fiduciary duty very seriously. Goldman's commitment to client care, ability to build off traditional practices and adopt new technology will enable us to remain aligned with today's client demand."

Co-Founder and Managing Principal, McGregor continued to comment "We strive to maintain a thorough understanding of our clients' needs and are constantly evolving to most efficiently meet those needs. When we researched additional custodians, we surveyed various providers and found GSAS to be the most closely aligned with our values. Specifically, we share the same principles around personalized service, investment offerings and thought leadership. GSAS and SIG both focus on providing boutique solutions for wealthy families. This is critically important for our client experience. Further, GSAS offers open-architecture portfolio management capabilities and a superior alternative investment platform that will open opportunities for our clients."

Richard Lofgren, Managing Director, at Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions, adds, "Our goal is to add differentiation and choice for advisors who serve clients with complex financial needs. Our institutional-grade products, intuitive technology, and attentive service team elevate the tools SIG already have in place to meet their clients' unique financial needs."

About Sargent Investment Group

Sargent Investment Group, LLC (SIG) is a federally-registered investment advisor (RIA) providing wealth management services to approximately 250 families. Their culture, process and structure is the foundation that allows SIG to focus on providing financial organization and tailored investment portfolios specific to each family's needs.

SIG offers a unique approach to investing through their Wealth Overview & Action Plan. The Wealth Overview has 3 areas of focus; Financial Picture, Financial Plan and Investment Portfolio, followed by an Action Plan that serves as a personalized living document. These three areas of focus deliver an all-encompassing approach to organization and a differentiated wealth management experience tailored to the personal needs of their clients.

About Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS) offers independent advisors access to institutional-grade solutions and custody services. GSAS transforms the advisor experience with an intuitive, digital-forward platform that enhances transparency and gives advisors greater control over their businesses. Its modern, nimble, and ever-evolving open architecture network connects advisors to institutional-grade services and tools. More than just a custodian, GSAS is a gateway to the institutional power of Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions is a brand of Folio Investments, Inc., d/b/a Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, (GSCS) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS&Co.), which are subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are provided by GSCS, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC.

Contact:

Kseniya Melnikova

kseniya.melnikova@ficommpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sargent Investment Group