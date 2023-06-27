Otis Spunkmeyer, the #1 Foodservice Cookie Brand, Unveils Melt-in-Your-Mouth Individually Wrapped Brownie for In-Store Bakery, Foodservice, C-Stores, and Vending

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack and sweet lovers will be rejoicing before they even take the first bite of a new, decadent, fudgy brownie, unveiled by Otis Spunkmeyer. Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips, baked into the dense brownies, ignite a craveable experience that will leave consumers wanting more.

Otis Spunkmeyer individually wrapped brownie. (PRNewswire)

Sweet lovers will be rejoicing before they even take the first bite of the decadent, fudgy brownie.

The three-ounce brownie joins the Otis Spunkmeyer Double Fudge Chocolate Chip Brownie 1/4 Sheet in the long line of minimal labor, decadent snacks and sweets that are available from the company. The new brownies are individually wrapped, providing "grab and go" treats and underlining safety reassurances for customers, along with a zero-labor solution for In-Store Bakery, foodservice, C-Store, and vending operators.

"This is the sweet treat consumers will reach for time and time again," said Paul Stippich, Director of Marketing, Otis Spunkmeyer. "Brownies are considered one of the top three desserts in America. The talented Research and Development team at Otis Spunkmeyer developed this fudgy brownie with the perfect texture, flavor, and just the right amount of chocolate."

In addition to launching the new individually wrapped brownie, Otis Spunkmeyer recently expanded its line-up of individually wrapped cookies with the addition of two new 4oz flavors: Double Chocolate Caramel and Apple Cinnamon Oat.

"The two new cookie flavors join bestselling flavors Chocolate Chunk and Oatmeal Raisin, and continue the Otis Spunkmeyer tradition of baking without artificial flavoring. The Apple Cinnamon Oat cookie has the ability to 'cross over dayparts' as a great morning or afternoon snack for those that desire more natural nutrition, and the Double Chocolate Caramel cookie gives consumers more of their #1 preferred flavor, chocolate," explained Stippich.

The new individually wrapped baked goods from Otis Spunkmeyer are available through distributors and continue to expand Otis Spunkmeyer's individually wrapped portfolio, which also includes muffins (2.5oz, 4oz and 6.5oz) and loaf cakes (4oz).

Otis Spunkmeyer Individually Wrapped Brownie 3.0oz

SKU: 24394

Otis Spunkmeyer Individually Wrapped Double Chocolate Caramel Cookie, 4.0 oz

SKU: 21821

Otis Spunkmeyer Individually Wrapped Apple Cinnamon Oat Cookie, 4.0 oz

SKU: 21829

For More Information:

Kelly Richardson, APR

Venone Public Relations LLC

(707) 479-6882

kelly@venonepr.com

About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the company expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

Otis Spunkmeyer individually wrapped brownie and cookies.

Otis Spunkmeyer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otis Spunkmeyer