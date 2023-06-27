Nexla Announces New Capability to Operationalize Data Clean Rooms

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexla, a visionary in automating data engineering with a data product-centric approach whose customers include LinkedIn, Doordash, LiveRamp, Marchex, Forever 21, and Instacart, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of a new solution that will accelerate the deployment and streamline the operation of their data clean rooms, which are based on the Snowflake Global Data Clean Room framework. This expands Nexla's robust data integration and data product capabilities for businesses to securely share data with external parties at scale.

"At Kargo, we love Nexla's any-to-any data movement capability. Data clean rooms are a privacy-safe solution for collaboration among advertising and media companies. I am excited to see Nexla launch its support for data clean rooms, which make it easier for companies to set up and use a clean room with their partners," said Kartal Goksel, CTO of Kargo.

Nexla's all-in-one converged data engineering platform offers universal connectivity to hundreds of pre-built connectors. This allows data producers across different organizations to seamlessly connect to various data, such as user engagement, audience, campaign, and ad attribution, where data could be securely combined and analyzed across companies for applications, such as audience overlap and segmentation. With Nexla, data producers can easily connect to virtually any data source, transform and clean the data, create ready-to-use data products and load the data in the clean room, making it available to external partners and customers.

"Nexla brings operational scale to the process of delivering data in their data clean rooms," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "This capability empowers businesses to confidently share data at scale, while keeping it protected and complying with data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA."

Nexla's clean room solution, which is built using the Snowflake Global Data Clean Room framework, offers three primary benefits:

Ability to use Nexla's no-code UI to quickly create ready-to-use data products from almost any data system, and then deliver data into a data clean room Ability to provide searchable, discoverable, and secure access to the data products loaded in the data clean room Ability to easily and securely onboard additional consumers for a clean room and iterate ready-to-use data products for future projects

"Nexla's mission is to simplify and streamline data engineering through automation, while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance," said Saket Saurabh, CEO of Nexla. "Snowflake's Global Data Clean Room framework provides us new capabilities that further enable businesses to securely share data and collaborate with external parties, leveraging Nexla's universal connectivity and iterating on ready-to-use data products to realize the full potential of business collaboration."

Additionally, Nexla has also achieved Snowflake Ready Technology Validation for data integration, confirming that the company's Snowflake integrations adhere to the platform's best practices around performance, reliability, and security. The Snowflake Ready Validation Program recognizes partners that have completed a 3rd party technical validation to confirm their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices.

Nexla continues to push the boundaries of bringing ready-to-use data to every data user, through a combination of automation and collaboration capabilities in its platform. Please visit Nexla's booth no. 1851-B to learn more about new Nexla capabilities. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT NEXLA

Nexla is a pioneer in automating data engineering and data democratization. Nexla's modern data platform unifies multi-speed data integration, preparation, monitoring, and governance to deliver trusted and validated data to the user in their preferred system and format through the no-code/low-code creation of Data Products, enabling any data user to get ready-to-use data in the tools of their choice for their everyday work, whether in data science, operations, analytics for marketing, sales, or HR. Nexla provides data consumers a collaborative and secure method of accessing, sharing, and using any connector or data – irrespective of shape, format, or velocity.

