Fresh Express Spotlights America’s Favorite Salad Flavor with Annual Caesar Celebration Promotion

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, is honoring National Caesar Salad Day (July 4) by bringing back its Caesar Celebration promotion. With three of its Caesar salad kits ranking in the top 10 best sellers for the value added salad category, Fresh Express knows Caesar. For the second year running, consumers are invited to join an online and social contest celebrating Caesar, America's favorite salad flavor, for the chance to win a range of prizes.

Fresh Express offers more than 100 varieties of fresh and healthy salads, including leafy salad greens, as well as premium, chef-crafted salad kits, such as the Caesar Supreme Salad Kit and Twisted Caesar Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit – two of the brand's 11 beloved Caesar salad products, which account for 45% of all Caesar salad dollar sales1. The brand's website also offers more than 330 online recipes, including 60 Caesar recipes, so consumers can easily find, review and enjoy delicious, nutritious and convenient salads every day.

From July 5 until July 15, Fresh Express will share unique Caesar salad recipes, such as a Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board or Muffuletta Caesar Sandwich, on its social channels and encourage consumers to submit a photo of their Caesar salad creations with the hashtag #FreshCaesarLove for a chance to win prizes. Consumers can also download a free Caesar recipe e-book from the Fresh Express website, which includes 10 Caesar recipes, including BLT Caesar Salad Cups and a Mozzarella Fritter Salad.

"Given how many Caesar products we offer, it's no surprise that we look forward to celebrating National Caesar Salad Day each year," said Robin Bell, marketing manager at Fresh Express. "The Caesar Celebration promotion provides mealtime inspiration through unique recipes to showcase the versatility of our Caesar products and gives consumers a chance to show just how creative they can be in the kitchen, too."

At the end of the 10-day promotion, Fresh Express will randomly select three winners to win a grand prize worth more than $1,000, including a portable propane gas grill, Fresh Express product coupons, kitchen tools and gear, and other swag.

"We pride ourselves on bringing flavor innovation and variety to the Caesar category and look forward to expanding our offerings inspired by America's favorite salad flavor," continued Bell. "After all, Fresh Express accounts for nearly half of all Caesar sales, so if you're having a Caesar salad, there's a good chance it's from us. We are Caesar!"

Fresh Express salad blends and kits are available in the refrigerated produce department at your favorite grocery store, with a suggested retail price of $3.99. Learn more about Fresh Express at www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express ®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

1SOURCE: CIRCANA Syndicated POS Data: Total US Multi-Outlet, Latest 13 Week Ending 4/23/2023

