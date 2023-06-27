Edgewell Personal Care Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

The company details progress from the previous fiscal year across its brands, supply chain, operations, people and communities

SHELTON, Conn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) released its fiscal 2022 Sustainability Report, which details the progress the company has made over the past fiscal year – from innovating products, transforming packaging and reducing its environmental footprint across its global operations to engaging with its suppliers and prioritizing people-first policies and practices.

"I am proud of the progress we have made against our commitments across all three of our sustainability pillars year-over-year," said Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a critical part of our strategic growth strategy, these commitments are enabling Edgewell to show up in market as a modern and responsible consumer goods company. Transparency of ESG commitments and showing steady progress against them is becoming increasingly more important to investors. We also notice shifts in Gen Z and Millennial consumers who increasingly want to buy from and work for organizations that share their values, and I believe we are well-positioned for success with our stakeholders."

The company and its global network of teammates are dedicated to achieving steady progress against the commitments made through its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy. In fiscal 2022, Edgewell continued to promote sustainability throughout the organization's brands, supply chain and operations and through its people and communities.

Vice President of Global Sustainability, Amy Knight, stated, "Caring for people and our planet is at the heart of everything we do. As we reflect on the progress made in the third year of our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, we're proud of the momentum we're building across our business. From delighting our consumers with new product innovation and more sustainable offerings to finding new and creative ways to conserve energy, reduce waste and engage our local communities to join us in our journey, we are making significant advancements toward our goals and ambitions. Our teammates continue to exemplify our value of 'owning it together,' and for that I am incredibly proud."

Achievements

Demonstrating progress against the priorities outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, some of Edgewell's achievements in FY22 include:

Continuing to make steady progress toward its 2030 packaging sustainability goals across its brand portfolio (based on FY19 baseline), including:

100% of palm oil used in products is certified sustainable either directly sourced or through some credits

45% of its manufacturing facilities hold zero waste-to-landfill status

Reduced operational waste by 22% from FY19 baseline, exceeding its goal ahead of schedule

14% reduction in GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2) from FY19 baseline

Achieved 0.48 world-class injury rate, Edgewell's safest year on record

73,000+ teammate recognition moments since 2021 through the company's InspireJOY platform

29 of its global facilities implemented teammate wellness programs

Ranked #37 on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list

Designing with Sustainability in Mind

Across its brand portfolio and private label business, sustainability and circular design are key to their innovation and product design approach. With this in mind, in fiscal 2022, Edgewell introduced and/or expanded their product offerings to include, but not limited to:

Launching its newest brand, FIELDTRIP, a Gen-Z-focused, gender-inclusive skincare brand formulated with unique nature-found ingredients from around the world

A new version of the WILKINSON SWORD QUATTRO ESSENTIAL 4 SENSITIVE razor was launched in Europe , with a razor blade made with over 70% upcycled steel and a razor handle made with 60% recycled plastic

HAWAIIAN TROPIC and BANANA BOAT continued to expand their mineral-based sun care lines

WET ONES launched an anti-bacterial hand wipe made with soft, plant-derived fiber in the U.S.

Edgewell continues to find ways to enhance its efforts to create positive impact – to do this, the company and its brands have partnered with and supported multiple organizations to help increase their impact such as Girls Helping Girls. Period., Women's Earth Alliance, Keep America Beautiful, the Arbor Day Foundation, and Out and Equal, to name a few.

To view the full report, with more details about the company's progress against its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy and commitments, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability/

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

