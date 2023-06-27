CitiusTech Recognized as a Major Contender in Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak Matrix® 2023 Assessment

PRINCETON, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak Matrix® 2023. CitiusTech was recognized for its strong market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. CitiusTech's healthcare data & analytics services are delivered by a team of experienced professionals with deep domain expertise. The company's services are designed to help clients improve patient care, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

"Data and Analytics powered by human ingenuity is assisting healthcare enterprises in delivering on the promise of personalized patient care. The next era of healthcare will be all about Telehealth, Hyper-personalization, and Value-based care enabled through AI, Cloud, Data, and Analytics. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak Matrix® assessment. CitiusTech's exceptional team and commitment to innovation continue to position us as a trusted partner for our clients in their journey towards digital transformation," said Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible solutions and our continued investments to stay ahead of the game."

The Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment is based on Everest Group's interactions with leading service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the healthcare data and analytics services market.

CitiusTech's recognition as a Major Contender underscores its commitment to providing innovative healthcare technology solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry. The company has a long history of success in the healthcare industry, and its clients include some of the world's leading healthcare organizations.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a renowned proprietary framework that assesses market impact, vision, and capability, providing valuable insights into industry leaders. The Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak assessment evaluates companies based on two key dimensions: Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Under the Market Impact dimension, three subdimensions were considered: Market Adoption, Portfolio Mix, and Value Delivered. Under the Vision & Capability dimension, four subdimensions were evaluated: Vision and Strategy, Scope of Services Offered, Innovation and Investments, and Delivery Footprint.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients.

