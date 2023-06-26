Update on Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

BESSEMER CITY, N.C., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 4:30 PM ET, the fire at the Livent Bessemer City manufacturing facility has subsided and we are continuing to work with authorities to monitor and investigate the situation. There have been no injuries to Livent personnel or emergency responders.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation) (PRNewswire)

No toxic chemicals or compounds were on fire or released. Air monitoring tests conducted by the responding HAZMAT team did not show abnormal readings at the site or areas downwind from the facility.

The fire was principally contained to the warehouse portion of a steel and concrete building in which solid lithium metal ingots are produced. This storage area was structurally damaged. However, the fire has not spread to other parts of Livent's 800-acre Bessemer City facility, including areas where we manufacture high purity lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and other lithium products.

Essential Livent personnel have now returned to the plant to assess the damage and ensure ongoing safety during the clean-up and remediation process. We are grateful for the tremendous support of the emergency response teams from Bessemer City, Gaston County and North Carolina. We are working hard to mitigate any potential impacts and return to normal operations as soon as possible. Our top priority at Livent remains the safety of our employees, emergency responders and those in our community.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170

juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549

george.thomas@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

daniel.rosen@livent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Livent Corporation