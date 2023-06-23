Columbia Grain International is Cultivating Great Innovations with the Acquisition of Great River Milling and Formation of Enrich Foods™, LLC

Columbia Grain is expanding into the organic grain, dry beans, and pulses consumer products market, positioning itself as the preferred choice for versatile food manufacturers, retailers, and consumers that seek the authentic farm to feast experience.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its 45 year legacy as a global leader in the origination, processing, logistics, and distribution of high-quality bulk grains and pulses, Columbia Grain International (CGI) is expanding into the consumer products market. Their newly-formed subsidiary Enrich Foods, LLC completed its first acquisition by purchasing Great River Milling in Fountain City, Wisconsin, assuming its milling operation and a new, state-of-the-art packaging and distribution facility.

Great River Milling specializes in organic and specialty baking flour, grains, and breakfast products, which have a widespread Amazon presence and nationwide distribution through leading retailers and major e-commerce platforms in the United States. Great River is also known for its co-manufacturing and private label capacities for top-tier retailers.

CGI will integrate its own Balanced Bushel brand of dry beans and pulses in consumer-friendly packaging into the Enrich Foods portfolio.

This new venture provides CGI the foundation to expand into the CPG category and to welcome future business and acquisition opportunities and new market penetration.

"CGI's acquisition of Great River Milling to launch Enrich Foods gives us the platform to develop healthy, clean, packaged food innovations," said the CEO & President of Columbia Grain and Enrich Foods, Jeff Van Pevenage. "It allows us to leverage our agricultural base of 5,000 producers to open new markets for them thanks to our unique processing and packaging capabilities, all in an effort to further our mission of nourishing the world, safely. I am confident in the competent leadership and passionate team at Great River Milling, which will help make the transition to our ownership seamless."

Enrich Foods will benefit from Columbia Grain's stability and access to world markets for commodity sourcing. The Great River Milling facility is conveniently located in SW Wisconsin and offers a central location to service U.S. grain market and freight routes. The secure and efficient, new SQF processing facility features high-speed robotic lines for high capacity, offers packing, milling and blending capabilities for stone or hammer mill, as well as innovative packaging options from laminated to recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable. It also offers a range of package sizes and types for retail, club and foodservice use. It is SQF, gluten free, organic and non-GMO certified, kosher, and has allergen-friendly capabilities.

About Enrich Foods™, LLC

Enrich Foods LLC is the consumer products subsidiary of Columbia Grain International that specializes in bringing high-quality, premium grain, dry bean and pulse-based products to the retail marketplace. Its backed by the legacy of a leading commodity trader and supplier of commercial grains and pulses that has established partnerships with over 5,000 producers across the United States. Enrich Foods' product range includes the Balanced Bushel line of premium dry beans and pulses and Great River Millings' line of organic and specialty baking flour, grains and breakfast products. Enrich Foods specializes in high capacity co-manufacturing capabilities and as a private label partner due to its new SQF-certified facility.

