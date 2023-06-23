Announcing the 17th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Contest Results

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) are proud to recognize all awardees from this year's impressive competition.

An established leader in publishing award contests, The National Indie Excellence® Awards are open to recent English language books in print from independent authors and small to medium sized publishers across many genres. Judging is now completed for this round of competition and the results encompass a range of truly exceptional titles with a single Winner for each category and selected Finalists. Contestants may also receive monetary or sponsorship awards.

The National Indie Excellence® Awards celebrate the analog book form as a vital sector of our industry. Recognizing Excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and independent publishers who produce the highest quality books. Established in 2005, NIEA's entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various disciplines of the industry including publishers, editors, authors, and book designers.

Winning and Finalist titles are determined on the basis of superior written content coupled with the various elements that comprise all the information in a published product. Jurors analyze titles across a spectrum of standards and metrics reaching a final consensus after their review.

NIEA Sponsorship Awards offer professional development, resources, consultations, marketing, and distribution assistance, etc.; monetary prizes awarded by the Juror's Choice Award are selected from the overall groups of Winners and Finalists. The 17th Annual Juror's Choice was awarded by celebrated Author and educator Peter Hsu. All awardees become eligible for listing in the NIEA Speaker's Bureau as well.

"It is always a treat to facilitate NIEA and witness the process of quite literally delving into the granular depth of printed matter we receive. Our jurors submerged into each individual title throughout every distinct category or genre, analyzing entries against their peers and the genre itself ultimately resulting in those now featured on our website. The recent pandemic years seem to have been a boon for authors as NIEA continues to remain incredibly competitive".

–Doug Fogelson

President - NIEA

View all the Awardees here: www.indieexcellence.com

Contact: support@indieexcellence.com

*The 18th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards contest opens August 2023.

