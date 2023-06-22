The Home Depot Sets Goal for Battery-powered Products to Represent over 85% of Outdoor Lawn Equipment Sales by 2028

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot expects that by the end of fiscal year 2028, more than 85% of U.S. and Canada's sales in outdoor power equipment, specifically push lawn mowers and handheld outdoor equipment like leaf blowers and trimmers, will run on rechargeable battery technology instead of gas. This transition will reduce over 2,000,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually from exhaust pipes of residential lawn equipment.

To reach this goal, The Home Depot will work to extend its leadership position in battery technology and offer cordless outdoor power tools from market leading brands such as Ryobi, Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt and more. These brands are committed to building rechargeable tools that deliver the power that customers have come to expect from gas-powered equipment and the run times they need to complete a job, all with less noise, less maintenance and easier startups.

The Home Depot's greatest environmental impact comes from the products it sells, and the biggest opportunity to create change is providing customers with product selections that reduce their carbon impact. According to industry data, using a gas-powered lawn mower for an hour creates as much air pollution as driving 300 miles in an average car. Running a gas leaf blower for an hour creates the same number of emissions as a 1,100-mile drive or driving from Los Angeles to Denver.

"By innovating residential lawn equipment away from gas powered combustible engines, we can help make our neighborhoods cleaner and quieter," said Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer for The Home Depot. "By working with our suppliers to bring innovative and sustainable products to every aisle of our store, we can help our customers create more sustainable homes and workplaces." For more information about how The Home Depot is doing its part to operate sustainably, visit https://corporate.homedepot.com/page/responsibility.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

