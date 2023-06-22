Celebs Cheer Summer's Start with MUJEN

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUJEN Spirits threw its annual kick off the summer party in Los Angeles at Saltie Girl on Sunset, with Petrossian Caviar.

Billie Lourd & Bruce Bozzi having fun with MUJEN & friends. (PRNewswire)

This year's "Summer Fling" celebrated with Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde, Glen Powell, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Kathy Hilton, Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and many more.

The party was hosted by MUJEN's Bruce Bozzi & Sondra Baker, Saltie Girl Owner Kathy Sidell, and CAA's Ali Trustman.

The MUJEN vibe – fun and personal - was felt by all. Photos available here.

In the spirit of MUJEN and good fun, Bruce Bozzi insisted his friend Kate Hudson take THE MUJEN Challenge – a taste test pitting a martini made with MUJEN against a traditional Vodka Martini, made with Kate's favorite brand, King Street.

MUJEN, per The New York Times, is a "excellent in many cocktails" and Bon Appetit called it "an ancient recipe that suddenly feels very contemporary".

MUJEN & fans can be found at Hollywood spots like the San Vicente Bungalows, The Tower Bar, Cara Hotel and Saltie Girl in Los Angeles, and Temple Bar, Jimmy's & WEST10WEST in NY.

MUJEN is new, belongs to the #1 selling spirit category in Japan (Shochu), and has zero carbs and no sugar. Find it online at Mujen.com.

About MUJEN.

95 Rating, Wine Enthusiast.

"Expertly crafted to serve a discerning audience" FOOD&BEVERAGE

"If you want to feel like shit, drink whatever else they're serving around here" Jerry O'Connell

www.mujen.com

@mujenspirits

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MUJEN Spirits, Inc.