Ace Hardware Announces Expansion Plans For New Distribution Center Near Kansas City, Missouri

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced plans to open a new Retail Support Center (RSC) located in Kansas City, MO. The new facility, spanning approximately 1.5 million square feet, is projected to be fully operational in 2025, and is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 350 people.

"We're excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "Our state's location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly. We're proud to welcome Ace Hardware to Kansas City and look forward to watching its success in the region."

Ace Hardware is building the new facility to balance its current distribution network and meet the needs of its growing retail landscape. In the last 10 years, Ace Hardware has increased its retail sales by $12 billion. Ace has also experienced 11 consecutive years of new domestic store growth, resulting in the opening of 850 new stores in the past 5 years. Its network of distribution centers allows Ace to offer best-in-category service and support to its retailers, and the new Kansas City facility will help the company keep pace with current demands and projected growth in the coming years.

The new Kansas City RSC will significantly enhance our inventory capacity and bolster service levels across the nation. Encompassing over 1.5 million square feet of floor space, it will be almost twice the size of the average Ace RSC and will be the first facility in the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, assembled by Hunt Midwest. Similar to our recent distribution network expansion, the Kansas City RSC will be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation, and warehouse management systems.

"We look forward to construction of the new Retail Support Center in Kansas City, which will be a critical part of Ace Hardware's robust supply chain," said Lori Bossmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Ace Hardware Corporation. "This new facility will allow Ace to accommodate its recent growth and sales volume, and it will prepare our company for future business opportunities. By strengthening our presence in the Midwest, Ace will be better positioned to fulfill deliveries more frequently, ensuring consistent service levels as new stores are opening within our network."

The Retail Support Center in Kansas City will become an integral part of Ace's global distribution network. Construction is expected to begin in Q2 of 2023, with projected completion in mid-2025. We anticipate that this project will generate an estimated 100 construction jobs to the local community.

"The addition of this RSC ensures that we have strategically positioned facilities aligned with our stores," said Jake O'Neal, Corporate Vice President, Retail Support. "It also enables us to maintain balanced service areas, ensuring the prompt delivery of goods to our stores and providing our retailers with a competitive advantage in meeting their customers' needs. During critical events such as seasonal flooding, natural disasters, and the pandemic, Ace's robust distribution network has served as a lifeline for the communities we proudly serve."

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Santa Catarina, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

