Lowe's to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

What: Marvin Ellison and Brandon Sink to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the video webcast at ir.lowes.com A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations" How: Watch live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts: Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman Steve Salazar

704-775-3856 steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

kate.pearlman@lowes.com



