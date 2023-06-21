Iridium Announces 2023 Investor Day

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The event will include presentations from Iridium's executive leadership team and provide an overview of the Company's market opportunities, new products, as well as an update on the Company's long-term outlook. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

A live webcast of the presentation and related materials will be available on the day of the event on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.iridium.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company's Investor Relations website following the presentation.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Kenneth Levy Jordan Hassin Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. +1 (703) 287-7570 +1 (703) 287-7421 ken.levy@iridium.com jordan.hassin@iridium.com

