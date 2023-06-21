Inhibikase Therapeutics Initiates Medical and Patient Awareness Campaign for its Phase 2 '201' Trial Evaluating IkT-148009 in Parkinson's Disease

- Company to highlight the '201' trial at multiple regional seminars for physicians -

- Up to 61% of clinical sites actively screening patients by close of 2Q23 -

BOSTON and ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase or Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease ("PD"), Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced a physician and patient awareness campaign for its Phase 2 '201' program evaluating IkT-148009 as a potentially disease-modifying treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Milton Werner, President & CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics will present to community neurologists and movement disorder specialists at multiple regional seminars where the Company has activated clinical trial sites. The first two seminars will take place at the Westin Southfield in Southfield, Michigan on June 26 and at the Le Meridién Dallas, the Stoneleigh, in Dallas, Texas on July 11.

"Since we re-initiated the '201' trial, we have worked diligently to reactivate and retrain clinical trial sites and anticipate having up to 22 of 35 selected sites open for screening by the end of the second quarter. Our clinical team is working closely with each site to further improve patient screening logistics as well as candidate identification," commented Dr. Werner. "In addition, we are initiating an awareness campaign to community neurologists and movement disorder specialists by hosting regional medical seminars about IkT-148009 and its potential as a transformative treatment for Parkinson's disease. Further, we plan to launch a dedicated online patient portal (www.the201trial.com) in the second quarter to provide patients a better understanding of the trial and how to be evaluated for participation. Taken together, we believe that these activities, in conjunction with the significant enhancements we have made to the trial itself, will allow us to enhance enrollment of the '201' trial."

Additional information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT05424276 and at www.inhibikase.com/patient-resources.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline has a primary focus on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Ableson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with an office in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to successfully conduct clinical trials, that results in our animal studies may not be replicated in humans and our ability to maintain our Nasdaq listing. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include factors that are delineated in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Milton H. Werner, PhD

President & CEO

678-392-3419

info@inhibikase.com

Investor Relations:

Alex Lobo

SternIR, Inc.

alex.lobo@sternir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.