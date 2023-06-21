Ascend highlights 2030 Vision progress in 2022 sustainability report

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has made significant progress against its 2030 Vision, a set of nine targets that span the three pillars of the company's sustainability strategy. The company published its progress in its 2022 sustainability report, Advancing for All.

"Our annual sustainability reports offer us a moment to recognize and celebrate the tremendous efforts of our people," said Chris Johnson, Ascend's senior director of sustainability. "As a company, we are focused on making progress across our business to benefit our people, our customers and our communities. That's what sustainability means to us."

Among the progress the company made:

- Supplier sustainability assessments went from 5% to 56% (goal 95%)

- Waste reductions went from 20% to 37% (goal 40%)

- Renewable energy use went from 20% to 26% (goal >90%)

- Ascend Cares participation went from 50% to 62% (goal 100%)

Furthermore, Ascend achieved a 64% reduction in scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and moved their goal from an 80% reduction to 90%. Ascend participates in a voluntary carbon market to monetize a portion of the emissions reductions and reinvests the proceeds in other sustainability initiatives.

"In our first report, we said we wanted to lead the industry in sustainability," said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "Sustainability has evolved from a goal to being embedded in nearly every decision we make. This shows me that we are on the right track, and I continue to be proud of the work we are doing to advance our sustainability goals every year."

You can learn more about Ascend's efforts in sustainability and the company's 2030 Vision by visiting ascendmaterials.com/sustainability.

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

