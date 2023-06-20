For Cloud Gaming and Video Hosting, Supermicro Offers MicroCloud, a High-Density 3U 8 Node System Utilizing AMD Ryzen Zen 4 7000 Series Processors

Unique New Multi-Node System Provides Cost Optimized Performance at Scale for eCommerce, Software Development, Cloud Gaming, Content Creation, and Private Server Instances

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is introducing a new server that gives IT and data center owners a high performance and scalable solution to meet the needs for E-commerce, cloud gaming, code development, content creation, and virtual private servers. The new systems are designed to use AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors optimized for server usage, based on the latest "Zen 4" core architecture, which has a max boost speed of up to 5.7 GHzi, including PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5-5200 MHz, and up to 16 cores (32 threads) per CPU. The new Supermicro MicroCloud is designed to use the latest system technology for a wide range of applications, including web hosting, cloud gaming, and virtual desktop applications.

"We are expanding our application optimized server product lines to include the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors," said Michael McNerney, VP of Marketing and Security, Supermicro. "These new servers from Supermicro will give IT administrators a compact and high-performance option in order to offer more services with lower latencies to their internal or external customers. By working closely with AMD to optimize the Ryzen 7000 Series firmware for server usage, we can bring a range of solutions with new technologies with PCIe 5.0, DDR5 memory, and very high clock rates to market faster, which allows organizations to reduce costs and offer advanced solutions to their clients."

The Supermicro MicroCloud new blade offering, the AS -3015MR-H8TNR server, contains a single optimized AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and a TDP of up to 170W. The Supermicro MicroCloud 3U enclosure contains eight blades, with each blade containing up to two front-accessible NVMe U.2, SAS, or SATA3 drives. The Supermicro MicroCloud shares cooling and redundant power supplies across the eight blades for a more efficient and uninterrupted operation. IT departments can quickly set up dedicated hosting, a multi-instance environment for workloads such as web hosting, cloud gaming, and remote and virtual desktops through easy accessibility of the physical nodes and the rear I/O with a flexible remote management interface, including dedicated IPMI port for the eight nodes.

"AMD works closely with Supermicro to bring innovative products to market that enable customers to reduce costs while increasing performance for a wide range of workloads. The Supermicro MicroCloud offers customers a compact, low latency solution that can meet the demands of many data center operators seeking a successful digital transformation," said John Morris, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise and HPC Business Group. "The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors set a new standard for performance in a compact form factor for cloud and dedicated hosting environments."

i Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150.

