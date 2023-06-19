NGA and Convey911 Announce the Partnership aimed to revolutionize NG911 Call-Handling.

MONROVIA, Calif., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC and Convey911 are excited this partnership and collaboration between NGA and Convey911 would mean a transformative leap forward in NG911 call-handling, instilling a profound sense of security, comfort, and connection within the 9-1-1 community.

By integrating Convey911's state-of-the-art 135+ language/dialect translation, and video link relay technology into NGA's call-handling equipment, call-takers will have better situational awareness, be able to break down language barriers instantly, ensuring effective communication and understanding during critical situations. Unlocking more value to the 9-1-1 community, such as:

Cloud integration to transcribe and translate 9-1-1, 9-8-8, admin calls, text, and video, among other integration possibilities.

Coordination between Convey911 and NGA on initial offerings for call-handling solutions, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced functionality. And more…

"Every person deserves to be heard and understood, especially during emergencies when clear communication can make a life-saving difference. Our collaboration with Convey911 allows us to extend our reach and offer inclusive services that cater to diverse linguistic needs. This commitment to equal access is deeply rooted in our mission to empower emergency response agencies and serve all members of the community with compassion and effectiveness." Stated Don Ferguson, CEO and Co-founder at NGA.

"Language access is vital to ensuring the success of our mission," emphasizes Jeff Bruns, CEO of Convey911. "In a first-world country where 66 million people speak a language other than English, it is unacceptable that we cannot communicate with them in their time of need. This partnership between NGA and Convey911 will equip NGA with some truly next-gen capabilities over all the common modalities like video, voice, SMS, or text-to-911. Like Convey, NGA is a disruptor in the call handling space, and this collaboration provides PSAPs with a cost-effective and feature-rich solution to perform their job faster and more effectively when every second counts. Language access is not just essential; it's the key to serving our community and executing our mission successfully."

About NGA is dedicated to providing the highest level of redundancy, resiliency, and availability to the 9-1-1 community, ensuring the accurate and high-performance transmission of voice, text, and media in emergency telecommunications. Our solutions are built with a focus on transitioning from legacy to NG911, prioritizing the needs of call-takers and PSAPs. With the vision to be the leader in i3-compliant NG911 end-to-end solutions and the foremost innovator in emergency calling technology services, both in the US and internationally. Striving to position to be the most trusted NG911 solution for supporting all service providers, types, and tiers. Please visit https://www.NGA911.com.

About Convey911:

Convey911 is a trusted provider of language translation solutions, specializing in delivering accurate and efficient translation services for emergency communications. Convey911's advanced technology enables seamless language translation in real-time, ensuring effective communication during critical situations.Please visit https://www.convey911.com

