Spend the Day Celebrating Dad with Easy to Prepare and Delicious Recipes from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 

The beef experts share three Father's Day recipes that the whole family can prepare.

DENVER, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you want to take dad fishing, go to a ball game, or buy him that gadget he's been eyeing, there are plenty of ways to thank dad for all that he's done for us throughout the years. Why not show your appreciation by cooking him a special Father's Day meal. Struggling with what to make? The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has you covered with beefy recipes that are sure to impress dad and are easy enough for the whole family to help prepare.

Kabobs are a great way to get the family involved in prepping dad's holiday meal. This recipe for Grilled Sirloin Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter is easy to size up or down depending on your number of guests and the kids can help out by skewering the veggies. As a bonus, the recipe only calls for a handful of ingredients, it's easy to customize and makes for great leftovers.

If you have additional family coming over to celebrate Father's Day, thrill your cookout crowd with these Spicy Cheeseburger Sliders. Lean ground beef sliders spiced up with chipotle chili powder, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomatoes pickles, and maybe some barbeque sauce, you'll have locked down your cookout meals for years to come.

Really trying to impress dad with your cooking skills? This Garden Grilled Tri-Tip recipe will be a true showstopper for your family's Father's Day dinner. This Tri-Tip Roast provides great flavor from the lemon-garlic marinade and will look like a five-star meal presented over a delicious bed of grilled vegetables. If you don't have a Tri-Tip Roast on hand, you can easily swap it out for a Top Sirloin Petite Roast, which will give similar results. No matter which cut you choose for this recipe, it will be a huge hit with the entire family, but dad will especially love this as the main course for his special day.

For these and more recipes fitting for dad's special day, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

