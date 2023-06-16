Jennie-O Turkey Store unveils chef-inspired recipes, celebrates successful School Cafeteria Takeover campaign in honor of National Turkey Lovers Month

WILLMAR, Minn., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Turkey Lovers Month in June, the makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand — the category leader of ground turkey products and a trusted brand for turkey products around the world — are releasing new chef-inspired recipes and celebrating the success of their recent School Cafeteria Takeover campaign, which concluded in May.

The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand — the category leader of ground turkey products and a trusted brand for turkey products around the world — are celebrating National Turkey Lovers Month in June. (PRNewswire)

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and beloved TV personality Carla Hall partnered with the Jennie-O® brand in October 2022 to tour school cafeterias around the country and honor the nation's dedicated cafeteria-staff workers. Additionally, Jennie-O collaborated with renowned registered dietician nutritionist (RDN) Frances Largeman-Roth to create a fun array of new turkey recipes featuring Jennie-O® products.

"We are so proud of the work we've done over the last several months," said Kim Anderson, brand manager, Jennie-O Turkey Store. "The Jennie-O team partnered with the one and only Chef Carla Hall to honor dozens of our school systems' unsung heroes – the cafeteria staff – and worked with RDN Frances Largeman-Roth to create delicious, easily accessible, lighter fare. We're grateful for these amazing collaborations, believing we've made a real and lasting impact. What better way to celebrate these achievements than during National Turkey Lovers Month!"

As part of the "School Cafeteria Takeover" campaign, the Jennie-O team and Hall visited schools across the nation, where they cooked Jennie-O® turkey products as part of a catered meal for the cafeteria staff, an experience that included a Hall-led tutorial on baking her famous biscuits. The Jennie-O team also brought in local businesses to offer refreshments and relaxing amenities for cafeteria workers, including chair massages. Staff members were also treated to a series of heartfelt notes of gratitude from students.

The campaign kicked off in Knoxville, Tenn., at Blue Grass Elementary School in October 2022, followed by trips to Panorama High School in Los Angeles in November 2022, Houston's Mandarin Immersion Magnet School in February 2023, and Detroit's Central Durfee School last month.

This summer, Jennie-O will provide $25,000 in kitchen equipment to four additional schools to help fulfill wish lists for those in need of new equipment and supplies. To nominate a school for a $25,000 prize, share your school's story HERE .

Largeman-Roth has partnered with the Jennie-O® brand since January 2023 to create delicious, lighter fare, in addition to realistic tips and tricks that feature various Jennie-O® products themed to key moments throughout the year:

New year : Realistic year-long goals and tips. : Realistic year-long goals and tips.

Meal prep : Balanced, flavorful meal-prep recipes for an entire month. : Balanced, flavorful meal-prep recipes for an entire month.

Spring Cleaning : Not only for the house but for the pantry, with easy and helpful ways to edit your meal prepping.

Brunch is served : Launched around Mother's Day, but a perfect brunch recipe year-round.

Burger time : June is the start of grilling season, so kick it off with turkey sliders.

For more information about Jennie-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO. com , and be sure to follow the brand on social media:

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit JennieO.com .

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and beloved TV personality Carla Hall partnered with the Jennie-O® brand on its School Cafeteria Takeover campaign, which honored the nation’s dedicated school-cafeteria workers. (PRNewswire)

Frances Largeman-Roth, a renowned registered dietician nutritionist, is another partner of the Jennie-O® brand, creating delicious, lighter fare, as well as realistic tips and tricks that feature various Jennie-O® products themed to key moments throughout the year. (PRNewswire)

Jennie-O turkey updated logo. (PRNewsfoto/Jennie-O Turkey Store) (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store