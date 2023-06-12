KFI Studios Launches Jade, A New Type of Task Chair, at NeoCon 2023

KFI Studios introduces a new aesthetic and sustainable ergonomic office chair, Jade, the first task chair to use recycled PET felt

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KFI Studios , a recognized leader in commercial furniture and pushing sustainable modern design forward, today, introduced the Jade task chair designed by award-winning product design firm, UNION Design . Jade is a sustainable ergonomic task chair that is the first to use recycled PET felt components instead of virgin plastic. Using PET felt, made from recycled plastic bottles with the soft feel of felt, the design is elevated beyond what any typical plastic chair could accomplish, while being both highly durable and cleanable.

Jade (c) KFI Studios (PRNewswire)

The soft rounded shape and touchable finishes is what sets Jade apart from other task chairs. Jade's design aims to be inviting and comfortable, bringing a residential feel to commercial interiors.

PET felt is used for the back cover, the seat bottom and as an option for the arm pads; all of which can be recycled at end-of-life. To help reduce textile waste, Jade is upholstered in REPREVE® 3D Shape Knit instead of traditional cut and sew textiles. REPREVE® is the world's leading brand of recycled performance fiber. Rounding out the use of sustainable materials is a recyclable steel frame, FSC-certified wood base and eco-friendly foam; all which can be easily disassembled for recycling.

For effortless comfort, Jade automatically adjusts to the user's body. Seat cushions are rounded down to alleviate pressure on the back of legs and both the height-adjustment and tilt lock controls are discreetly integrated into the front corners of the seat, eliminating the need for unsightly levers and knobs.

"Jade brings new aesthetics, ergonomics and sustainability to the mainstay task chair, providing all day comfort without sacrificing beauty," said Chris Smith, CEO of KFI Studios. "The gentle, elegant forms of Jade along with its minimal impact on the environment makes Jade a refreshing option for any commercial or residential interior."

Jade is available in 20 bespoke colorways with colors including Charcoal, Cloud, Currant, Emerald, Fern, Forest, Garnet, Midnight, Mist, Ocean, Sage, Sand, Stone, Sunset, Black, White, Grey and Silver.

Jade is available for contract customers via authorized KFI Studios' reps and dealers with a list price of $1,658.

SOURCE KFI Studios