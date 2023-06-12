Interwell Health Names First Chief Product & Technology Officer

Daymon Smith Joins Executive Leadership Team; Will Lead Development of New and Existing Products to Enhance Clinical Model Supporting Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has appointed Daymon Smith as the company's first chief product and technology officer.

"We want to reimagine the world of kidney care," said Daymon Smith .

The new position on the company's executive leadership team will be responsible for aligning care delivery products and platforms as well as leading development of new and existing technologies to better support people living with chronic kidney disease. This includes enhancing Interwell Health's successful clinical model, continuing to promote patient and provider engagement, improving remote care platforms, and developing further integrations with Acumen Epic, the most adopted nephrology-specific electronic health record system.

"Interwell Health exists to help kidney patients live their best lives," said Robert Sepucha, chief executive officer for Interwell Health. "Part of that commitment is to continuously refine our clinical model to deliver care to patients where and when they need it most. Daymon has an incredible track record of success in leading product and technology teams, and I am excited to watch as he helps direct our product development efforts to help our patients live longer, healthier lives."

Smith joins Interwell from Verily Life Sciences where he was head of product and a member of the company's executive leadership team. During his tenure, Smith led product management, product strategy, product operations, product analytics, delivery, and the integration of product lines across the organization, helping increase portfolio revenue tenfold. He also helped improve client relationships working with multiple payers and providers. Smith has previously held leadership roles at Healthgrades, Evariant, and InQuest Technologies. Smith holds an MBA from Johnson & Wales University and a B.A. in computer science from Colgate University.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the team at Interwell Health and embarking on a transformative journey that aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing healthcare through technology and innovation," said Smith. "With a relentless focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology, we will drive the development of solutions that empower healthcare professionals and patients alike. We want to reimagine the world of kidney care by delivering impactful patient-centric and physician-centric products and services that seamlessly integrate into the healthcare ecosystem and produce sustainable change. I look forward to the incredible opportunities that lie ahead."

Smith is poised to help further advance Interwell's leadership in value-based kidney care, joining the company during an exciting period of acceleration and growth. The company partnered with Providence Health Plan in February and announced an innovative joint venture with Oak Street Health in March. In late 2022, Interwell was crowned the winner of the UCSF Digital Health Hub Awards in the Best in Class Consumer Prevention category. Interwell supports more than 100,000 patients with more than $6 billion in medical costs under management.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

