CF Acquisition Corp. VII Announces Postponement of its Special Meeting of Stockholders and Extension of Redemption Date

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ: CFFS) (the "Company") today announced that the special meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting"), which was originally scheduled for June 14, 2023, is being postponed to 10 a.m. Eastern Time on June 16, 2023.

The Meeting is for stockholders to consider amending the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation ("Extension Amendment") to extend the date by which the Company must completing a business combination from June 20, 2023 to March 20, 2024 or such earlier date as determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Extension").

The record date for the Meeting to vote on the Extension remains the close of business on May 1, 2023 (the "Record Date"). Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

Stockholders can continue to vote by internet or by calling the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, LLC ("Morrow Sodali"), at (800) 662-5200 (toll free). Votes will be accepted up to and during the postponed meeting. If stockholders have any questions or need assistance, please contact Morrow Sodali at (800) 662-5200 (toll free) or by email at CFFS.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

In connection with the postponed Meeting date, the Company has extended the deadline for holders of the Company's Class A common stock issued in the Company's initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extension to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 14, 2023. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares.

If the Extension Amendment is approved and implemented, the Sponsor has agreed to loan to the Company, which will be deposited into the Company's trust account, $0.03 per month for each public share that is not redeemed for each calendar month that is needed by the Company to complete a business combination until March 20, 2024.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but the Company intends to focus on industries where its management team and founders have experience, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VII is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

